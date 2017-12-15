Sponsors to help make Noosa alive!

Menu
Noosa alive! has announced it is looking forward to making business partnerships for 2018.
NOOSA alive! is welcoming partnership opportunities for its 2018 instalment of the arts, theatre and entertainment extravaganza.

Festival president Johanne Wright recently announced the festival management team is ready to drive strong partnerships with local and national brands and help fund a blockbuster festival for next year and beyond.

"We want to talk to all business, large and small, because everything is on the table and all kinds of partnership opportunities are available, from full naming rights to ownership of specific events,” Ms Wright said.

"Our new name, Noosa alive! perfectly describes the 10 days of July each year, when Noosa truly comes alive, with a wonderful mix of music, theatre, food and thoughtful seminars.”

Organisers said the rebranding and reformatting of the Noosa Long Weekend Festival to Noosa alive! increased attendances, with 38% of attendees visitors to the area.

To learn more about sponsorship, email admin@noosalongweekend.com or phone 5473 0989.

Noosa News

