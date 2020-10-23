Spoodle lucky to be alive after eastern brown snake attack

A woman was shocked when her beloved dog was bitten by an eastern brown and left fighting for life.

After living in Boondall for 17 years and never seeing a snake, a resident was shocked when her beloved dog was bitten by an eastern brown and left fighting for life in the backyard.

On Saturday morning, Julie Thomas was about to give a treat to her three dogs when she noticed her three-year-old Spoodle, Gypsi, had a metre-long brown snake in her mouth.

"I got my kids to put the dogs inside and I put a bucket over the snake, which was injured because Gypsi had bitten it," Ms Thomas told The Courier-Mail.

Gypsi was taken to the Animal Emergency Services at Kedron. Picture: Supplied

"Gypsi had collapsed on her bed and her bowels had moved, and I knew straight away she had been bitten after I saw that.

"She couldn't stand up on all fours either.

"I was frantic, usually with things like this I just freeze, and my husband is away and he is our rock who fixes everything - I just thought of Gypsi and how I didn't want to lose her."

Ms Thomas rushed Gypsi to the Animal Emergency Services hospital at Kedron, where the veterinarians gave her two rounds of antivenom and she was hospitalised overnight, miraculously making a full recovery.

"She was very lucky, they said she was one of the positive outcomes they've had," Ms Thomas said.

Gypsi the Spoodle recovering from a brown snake bite. Picture: Supplied

The Thomas family have lived at Boondall for 17-years and it's the first brown snake they have encountered in their backyard.

Ms Thomas has urged other locals in the area to spring clean their backyards to ensure it's not an attraction for snakes this summer.

"I would recommend making sure your backyard is clean, don't have any clutter or hidey holes. Check piles of wood, that's what they love hiding in," she said.

"Gypsi is slowly getting her energy back, she is resting more often than she usually does and getting very spoilt."

