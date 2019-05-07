Sporting a great cause for charity

TEE OFF: Former Bronco star Jack Reed (centre) with BOQ Maroochydore's Nicholas Barker and SunnyKids founder Chris Turner.

TEE OFF: Former Bronco star Jack Reed (centre) with BOQ Maroochydore's Nicholas Barker and SunnyKids founder Chris Turner. Caitlin Zerafa

IT WAS a celebrity hole-in-one on the golf course last Friday as sport stars swapped the football for a golf club and teed off to raise money for a great cause.

The rain held off as Noosa Springs hosted the annual BOQ Maroochydore Golf Classic and following lunch to fund SunnyKids school sports program.

SunnyKids founder Chris Tuner said it was a great way to come together, play golf and change the lives of children.

"What really makes the day is every golfer that turns up and has a bit of fun and raises a bit of coin with us,” Mr Turner said.

"This year all the money we raise will go to our Mentoring Through Sport program with means about 60 kids will have a program into high school with the Broncos working on their self esteem and planning their future.”

Former Bronco Jack Reed runs the school program with SunnyKids.

"So far we have done about five schools,” he said.

"As a young kid growing up I was really lucky but the situation isn't always ideal for everyone in the world and for us to be able to give our way back to help those kids and hopefully give them the right path to go forward in life is a huge thing for us.”

"I absolutely enjoy the program, I enjoy the challenge that is the kids and look forward to doing a lot more.”

Other big names on the green included AFL legend Robert 'Dipper' DiPierdomenico, Broncos Michael Hancock, Paul Dyer and Ali Brigginshaw, former Wallaby and Kangaroo Michael O'Connor and former Brisbane Lion Richard Champion.