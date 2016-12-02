Sporting funds a timely boost

NOOSA sports and recreation groups have scored well under the State Government grants funding.

Minister for Sport Curtis Pitt said Noosa had shared in a $1.7million boost on the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Pitt said grants would help establish new facilities, buy new equipment, and encourage greater participation at the grassroots level.

"This year we have seen the world's best compete in Rio at the Olympic Games and we'll see the same high standards of competition when the Commonwealth Games are again held in Queensland in 2018,” Mr Pitt said.

"But every sports star who shines at the Olympic or Commonwealth Games usually began their climb to the top at their local sports club.”

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes said the $307,187 worth of state government grants would deliver many skills to locals.

"Participation in sport and recreation. It means more involvement in their community and that means stronger, more active, and healthier local communities right across Queensland.”

The Get Playing Places and Spaces funding program, provides grants of up to $100,000 to develop new, upgraded or replacement sport and recreation infrastructure and were awarded to:

Noosa District Junior Rugby League Football Club - $100,000 to upgrade lighting.

Noosa Tennis Club - $100,000 to construct permanent roof over one outdoor court.

Noosa Australian Football Club - $67,917 to upgrade lights and cabling.

Get Going Clubs:

Noosa Beach Classic Car Club - $7370 to accredit volunteers in first aid and purchase a defibrillator.

Noosa Lions Football Club - $7500 to conduct a junior development program and purchase equipment including a set of goals, cones, bibs and balls.

Noosa Masters Swimming Club - $7500 to conduct two come and try events with five week follow up and coaching, accredit volunteers in masters club coaching and advanced coaching and purchase equipment including two shade structures, a laptop and printer.

Noosa Triathletes - $7400 to conduct an eight week skill development program, training camp and advertising campaign to promote female participation.

Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club Incorporated - $7500 to purchase equipment including sculls and oars.