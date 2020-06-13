Sports star trades a ski for a wet sail in an island paradise

Jordan mercer has taken up sailing for some relaxing down time up north.

NOOSA ironwoman Jordan Mercer has traded a ski and paddleboard for a charter yacht for some full on relaxing sailing of the Whitsunday Islands.

Last week she posted details of her Airlie Beach escape begun on World Oceans Day.

A young Jordan with her ironman champion dad Darren.

“The perfect day for our crew to set off on a sailing adventure.”

Day one had us enjoying and respecting the process of learning new skills.

“I live to experience the ocean in new ways. Today was 20-25knots and we were first time sailors.”

Jordan said it was case of all hands on deck for team work with “kind people” who contributed to a “very successful day one”.

Earlier Mercer, who in recent years has battled back from injuries that have robbed her of quality time on the water as she aims up for the coming competitive season, had posted online:

Jordan Mercer, aiming to be number one again.

“I am as thankful for my journey to date as I am proud.

“The opportunities I’ve taken and sacrifices I’ve made in pursuit of my crazy dreams, have been both beautifully rewarding and heartbreakingly challenging.

“In my experience the achievements that are the hardest to obtain are the sweetest.”

Mercer said the journey won’t always be easy, “but it’s almost always worth it”.

The multi-winner of Molokai to Oahu World Paddle Championships should have been taking on all comers to once again assert her dominance, but that physical version of the gruelling endurance race has been another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer featured in the 52km ocean crossing that is a test of courage with six consecutive wins.

“Time to prepare for when the world says go,” Mercer said.