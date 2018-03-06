Spotlight on restaurants at these top Food and Wine events

WHAT'S COOKING: Matt Wilkinson (pictured) will team up with Peter Kuruvita to create a four-course menu for the 100km Table event as part of the Food and Wine festival.

ONE of Australia's favourite events on the foodie calendar is two months away and tickets are selling fast.

There's still time to make sure you're part of the Noosa Food and Wine festival this year, so check out some of the restaurant events with tickets still for sale.

Head to www.noosasfoodandwine.com.au for tickets and the program.

Cloudy Bay at Sails - Thursday, May 17 - $195.

Executive chef Paul Leete from Sails Noosa will create a four-course menu featuring local produce to match with the esteemed wines of Cloudy Bay.

Suck, Shuck and Pour, Cafe Le Monde, Friday, May 18 - $95.

Join Wapengo Rocks and Mountadam as they shuck, pour and curate a world-class evening of bubbles and bivalves.

The Chef and the Fisherman, Thomas Corner Eatery, Friday, May 18 - $135.

Chef David Rayner and local fisherman Jason Simpson of Fraser Isle Spanner Crab present a four-course, produce-driven menu with the delicate, sweet spanner crab.

XO Retro, Embassy XO, Friday, May 18 - $180.

Embassy XO welcomes back the chef who started it all, Brendon Barker. Barker, head chef James Wu and the XO team will be serving four delicious courses of modern Asian at its best.

North Meets South with Massimo Mele at Aromas Noosa, Friday, May 18 - $129.

Massimo Mele and Ryan Boyle take your taste buds on a journey of flavours from the south of France to the north of Italy.

From Across the Ditch, Saturday, May 19 - $185.

Shaun Clouston, executive chef and partner of the highly successful and award-winning New Zealand restaurant Logan Brown, joins Padstows owner and head chef Grant Norman.

The pair will create a five-course degustation dinner with matching wines from Craggy Range.

Food Women with Christine Manfield, Pitchfork Restaurant, Saturday, May 19, $160.

Pitchfork Restaurant's head chef Craig Galea teams up with legendary chef Christine Manfield to create a four-course menu with matching wines from Lethbridge Wines in Geelong, Victoria.

The menu will be created using ingredients from local female producers.

Jordan Toft Comes to Woodfire Grill, Woodfire Grill, Saturday, May 19 - $120.

Two chefs, both experts at cooking over an open flame, will come together for a four-course lunch like no other.

Flights and Flavours, Sirocco Noosa, Saturday, May 19 - $99.

Showcasing local produce, each of the three courses is paired with two types of premium Australian wine from Harewood Estate.

Miguel Maestre, Local Seafood Flair, View Restaurant, Peppers Saturday, May 19 - $165.

Miguel Maestre will talk guests through his native cuisine over three locally inspired courses with wines by Zilzie at View Restaurant - Peppers Noosa Resort and Villas. Enjoy learning how he embraces the Queensland way of life and food.

Bistro C and OzHarvest 500, Sunday, May 20 - $40.

While overlooking Noosa's Laguna Bay, Bistro C is hosting a breakfast to raise funds to help OzHarvest deliver up to 20,000 meals to vulnerable community members. To achieve the 500 guest target for breakfast in one morning, Bistro C will hold three breakfast sittings - 7am, 8.30am and 10am.

La Dolce Vita, El Capitano, Saturday, May 19 - $95.

A night of collaboration between El Capitano and friends - Pino's Dolce Vita and Yangarra Estate Wines.

100km Table, Noosa Beach House, Saturday, May 19 - $230.

Noosa's Peter Kuruvita teams up with mate Matt Wilkinson of Pope Joan, Melbourne, to create a four-course menu with matching wines. Together they will showcase the incredible produce within a 100km radius of Noosa.