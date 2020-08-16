SPRING BURST: The heat is on midweek

Break out the Speedos and ditch the wet suits for a day at least as Noosa can expect an early microburst of spring on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a top temperature of 27C, and even a mild minimum of 13C thanks to north-westerly winds.

Today and tomorrow the highs will be a pleasant 23 degrees, with 24 on Tuesday with the midweek spike before the mercury slips back to 24, bang on the September average.

The minimum 13C or one above average, with no rain forecast.

The minimums for the next two days will be 9C. After Wednesday the westerlies set in again and by Saturday the maximum should be back to 22 degrees with a minimum of 9.

According to the Weather and Climate website the average minimum temperature in Noosa Heads in September is 12C.

The amount of rain in September is normal with an average of 45mm.

“With a water temperature of around 20C, this is a great month to swim,” the website said.

“If you enjoy looking at a blue sky and like sunbathing than this month is a great period to visit Noosa Heads. It has 246 hours of sun.”