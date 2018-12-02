Spring festival showers Butterflies

WELCOME CHEQUE: Rotary president Warren O'Neill, Leanne Walsh of Sunshine Butterflies Centre and Rotarian Carol Johnston, who masterminded the event.

WELCOME CHEQUE: Rotary president Warren O'Neill, Leanne Walsh of Sunshine Butterflies Centre and Rotarian Carol Johnston, who masterminded the event.

MORE than 2000 people climbed Cooroy Mountain during Cooroy Rotary's August Spring Festival, to enjoy the spectacular views from the summit.

"We were delighted with the numbers of visitors and the club has donated $15,000 to Sunshine Butterflies,” Rotary president Warren O'Neill said.

"In addition, $1000 was given to Cooroy SES, $500 to both Cooroy Memorial Hall and Black Mountain Rural Fire Brigade.”

"Members of the Rotary Interact Club received $500 for their assistance with the car parking, and $11,675.20 to the Rotary Drought Assistance on behalf of the people who supported our Helicopter Ball Drop.

"The Rotary Club of Cooroy should like to thank the 76 volunteers including members from Rotary Club of Eumundi, Cooroy Golf Club, Cooroy Memorial Hall; also Peter Lavin from Cooroy Mountain Spring Water/Wimmers, who granted access to the mountain and to McDermott Aviation for the helicopter that provided flights and the charity ball drop.”