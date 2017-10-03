Spring singing: tourism industries report strong numbers

Beaches busy as crowds flock to Noosa for the School Holidays. (L-R) Crowd at Noosa Main Beach. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

QUEENSLAND children are back to school today following a successful spring break for our tourism industries.

Tourism Noosa acting chief executive Louise Terry said accommodation providers reported very high occupancy during the two-week school holiday period.

"Noosa's tourism operators have enjoyed a bumper spring season, with accommodation booked up during the school holidays and hospitality and retail businesses enjoying a busy period,” Ms Terry said.

"With very few vacancies remaining during the school holiday period, accommodation operators across the region, from Peregian and Sunshine Beaches to Noosa Heads and Noosaville, have enjoyed strong occupancies, with reports that interstate visitors have been flocking to Noosa in large numbers.”

Ms Terry said targeted marketing to southern states helped Noosa's tourism numbers reach new heights.

"Following on from Tourism Noosa's marketing push into Melbourne and Sydney over winter, with its new campaign Noosa: The Relaxation Capital of Australia, visitation from interstate markets has hit new highs,” she said.

"These strong results seem set to continue, with many accommodation houses solidly booked for the remainder of the school holiday period and some gaps available for last-minute bookings.”

Meanwhile, police have praised the behaviour of visitors and locals during the break, saying there were fewer reports of crime than expected.

"We didn't see that spike (in reported crime),” Noosa police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said.

"Police have been very pleased with general tourist behaviour, there hasn't been a lot of reported incidents over the holiday period.”

Snr Sgt Carroll said a strategic operation calling in extra units, including water and mounted police, could have helped deter offenders.

He said the same operation apprehended a number of suspected criminals in Noosa.

"There were four offenders that were picked up on some serious matters, that was because we had police in the area,” he said.

Their offences included the alleged assault of a Sunbus driver, multiple drug and unlawful use of motor vehicle, and a fisheries infringement for destroying mangroves.

A juvenile was also cautioned for stealing a boat, which was found by the water police.

A traffic operation in Noosa and Boreen Pt at the first weekend of holidays picked up five drink-drivers and six drug-drivers out of 504 roadside tests.

Snr Sgt Carroll said police will continue to target crime in Noosa ahead of the next holiday season.

"We will continue these operations into the Christmas holiday period,” he said.