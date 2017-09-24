Spring up the Cooroy Mountain at Festival

THE Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival is back next month, a once-a-year opportunity to take in the Cooroy Mountain at its closest.

The hinterland property will open its gates to the public on October 15, offering a day of food, entertainment and mountain climbing.

Closed off every other day, the spring festival is the one day the public can climb the Cooroy Mountain for $10 per person.

Closed footwear is mandatory for walking up the mountain and it is recommended to bring a hat, water and sunscreen.

Before you start, enjoy billy tea and damper and a hearty barbecue breakfast, then hear stories from a bush poet and musical entertainment after you return.

For those seeking less energetic exercise, a rainforest walk includes an observation trail that follows a winding path through rainforest.

The festival, presented by Rotary Club of Cooroy Queensland, will raise funds for Sunshine Butterflies, a disability support group. Entry is free.