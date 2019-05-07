Sprinkle of pink support

BACKING IT: Aaron Jacques and Steve Tindal from Bakers Delight Noosa Junction are in full support of the BCNA breast cancer campaign.

BAKERS Delight Noosa Junction are backing the latest breast cancer campaign which last week made headlines after Facebook deemed the national advertisements as inappropriate.

Each May for the past 19 years, Breast Cancer Network Australia have partnered with Bakers Delight stores around Australia for the campaign which came about to create a "breast friend”.

Noosa Junction franchise owner Michelle Tindal said while no one expected the images to be interpreted this way, the outcome has started the conversation.

"There were 13 people who were brave enough to come forward about raising awareness,” Ms Tindal said.

"A lot of them are really proud. They've been through a journey and they are survivors.”

The images showed survivors holding pink buns over their breasts or revealing their mastectomy scars.

"It has created a massive topic of discussion amongst the community which is one of the most positive things that has come out of it.”

Having owned the Noosa bakery for 17 years, Ms Tindal said they love being part of the campaign.

"That support is there on a local community basis, we all know someone who has been touched by breast cancer.”

Since the campaign's beginning, more than $16million has been raised nationally.

"Locals can come into the bakery and 100 per cent of the funds from the pink buns, the pink ladies and the tin is donated to BCNA,” Ms Tindal said.

"You can grab your morning tea or something for the kids, there is a way for everyone to donate.”