The view from the Noosa River Deck at Tewantin's Noosa Marina.
Spruce up: $750,000 bid to revamp Noosa Marina

Peter Gardiner
16th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
One of Noosa’s favourite riverside destinations will undergo a $750,000 upgrade if local councillors vote for a revamp of the old Noosa River Deck restaurant.

Senior council planner Kerri Coyle has recommended to Monday’s Noosa Council committee meeting to approve replacement of the 50 sqm outdoor area of the Noosa Marina at Tewantin with a stylish enclosed dining space.

Summer’s story inspires battery safety reforms

Backlash to short-stay duplex push for council approval

An approval would open the way for a new tenant, suggested marina general manager Warren Smith.

“We haven’t advertised it yet because we’ve still got to finish the building,” Mr Smith said.

“There used to be a sails structure out the back and out the front and they were looking a bit tired so we’ve taken those down and build a roof over the top.

“We took the opportunity of doing works during the (COVID) lockdown and the River Deck tenancy was ending in May anyway,” he said.

The 2A tenancy shows the old Noosa River Deck eatery which is looking for a makeover.
However Mr Smith said the eatery closed earlier in April due to a drop-off in the wedding trade caused by the pandemic restrictions.

“That particular building hadn’t been renovated for over 20 years so it was overdue,” he said.

“We’ve also done some renovations in Pier 11 restaurant next door and that’s open and trading now,” Mr Smith said.

Ms Coyle said Noosa Marina submitted this latest addition would greatly improve the built form and amenity for users of the facility with a more sympathetic design in keeping with the existing buildings.

Ms Coyle said the new enclosure had the potential to better manage amenity impacts for residents living opposite the old River Deck on the north eastern side of the river.

“The proposed increase in gross floor area for Tenancy 2A will not result in any increase in parking demands,” she said.

A final vote on the application will be made at council’s Thursday 5pm ordinary meeting.

