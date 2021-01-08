Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A vandalised houseboat has been removed from Coast waters after it was reported squatters were occupying the unregistered vessel.
A vandalised houseboat has been removed from Coast waters after it was reported squatters were occupying the unregistered vessel.
Environment

Squatters without home as vandalised houseboat removed

Matt Collins
8th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A vandalised houseboat has been removed from Coast waters after it was reported squatters were occupying the unregistered vessel.

The timber and steel houseboat named Vincent had been unregistered since 2017.

Maritime Safety Queensland worked with the owner of the vessel for more than a year before it was removed from Noosa River.

“It is always the owner’s responsibility to maintain their vessel,” Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said.

“Where they cannot meet the necessary standard, they must dispose of them appropriately to ensure they do not become hazards to the environment or navigation.”

Local family pounce on investment at Golden Beach

Court shuts down Coast’s 17-bed hostel

Transport and Main Roads posted on social media on Thursday stating “residents were concerned about Vincent as squatters were periodically occupying it.”

The vessel had also been vandalised and there were reports of youths boarding the vessel.

“It became clear it was deteriorating quickly, creating a navigational hazard to other waterway users,” Mr Mitchell said.

The wreck removal in July last year was just one of 260 derelict vessels removed from Queensland waters in 2020 under the War on Wrecks program.

Since the War on Wrecks program began in June 2018, there are more than 700 fewer derelict vessels in Queensland waterways.

Maritime Safety Queensland is monitoring a further 343 vessels around the state.

noosa river squatters vincent houseboat war on wrecks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charge up as Queensland’s electric highway takes off

        Premium Content Charge up as Queensland’s electric highway takes off

        Council News Queensland’s electric vehicle super highway is charging ahead with the completion of two more charging bays on the Sunshine Coast.

        $2.85m Coolum house with Noosa views on market … again

        Premium Content $2.85m Coolum house with Noosa views on market … again

        News It has been on the market, on and off, for the past 11 years

        Hundreds of COVID tests completed at pop-up clinic

        Premium Content Hundreds of COVID tests completed at pop-up clinic

        Health A Coast pop-up COVID testing clinic will be open for another day

        Man charged after surf club glassing incident

        Premium Content Man charged after surf club glassing incident

        Crime A man who allegedly glassed two people has been arrested