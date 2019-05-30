Sri Lankan curry spices up lunch

A TASTE of Sri Lanka will return to Noosa Beach House this Sunday, and it's back by popular demand.

Just in time for those cooler months, Peter Kuruvita's five-pot curry lunch will feature an abundant range of spices, flavours and ingredients for this family-style feast.

"Come hungry, we have plenty of food,” Kuruvita said.

"People continually say 'When's the curry lunch back?', and it's back!”

Happening on the first Sunday of every month, the first lunch will be this Sunday, June 2.

"The menu will change every month,” Kuruvita said.

"Noosa's favourite curry is the goat curry, and that is 100 per cent on.”

"Sri Lankan food is so varied and we try to introduce lots of different things to people.”

This month the curries will have a special twist thanks to Diana Melonika, who won Supreme Chef, a Sri Lankan MasterChef-style competition. The passionate homecook has since trained with Kurivita.

"She been with us for the last month and she has had the most amazing time,” Kuruvita said.

"This month, because we have Melonika, (the curries) are going to have a little bit more of the flavour from where she is from.”

"On Saturday morning her and I will come in and make the curries, because curries are always better the next day.”

This month's menu will include Melonika's chicken curry as well as a cashew curry and a roasted coconut cucumber curry.

"We don't dumb down the flavours, the dishes that should be spicy are spicy.”

"It's great for everyone, families included.”

For bookings call 54494754.