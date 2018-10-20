St Andrew's are on top of the world

INTREPID St Andrew Anglican College students are on top of the world after an incredible three week challenge to the Everest Base Camp and beyond.

The school is still on a high by the example set by this "brilliant group of staff and students”.

"We talk about physical challenges so much but the development of mental toughness is so undervalued and yet so important,” a student said.

"The journey to Everest Base Camp provides just that. Nepal and its people are spectacular.

"It is a country of contrasts. Experiencing the Himalayas fully is a monumental challenge.

"You can always find something that is right at the limit of what you think you can achieve - a harder hike, a longer trek, a taller mountain.”

The St Andrew's expedition saw countless other trekkers turn around or get helicoptered out due to altitude sickness.

This was about the students and staff leaving their comfort zone behind in Nepal reach beyond what beyond they thought possible.

And they saw the stark contrasts of the local population heating their humble dwelling with yak dung, to the super luxury laid on for the well-heeled western tourists.

They are now prepared to push their limits "a few feet longer and a few feet higher”.

St Andrew's head of service and global learning Tim Barrett said the trek was designed with plenty of time for the necessary acclimatisation and took the team past some of the prettiest sherpa villages and to Namche bazaar which is the vibrant heart of sherpa country.

"The mountain scenery is stunning with a range of the classic peaks visible along the trail including Everest, Lhotse, Nuptse, Ama Dablam, Kang Tega, Thamserku and Pumori,” Mr Barrett said.

"This trip develops student grit, leadership and teamwork as they seek to push themselves both physically and mentally and then enjoy the feeling of accomplishment as they reach base camp.”