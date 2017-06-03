St Andrew's comes alive at annual Fun Fair

THOUSANDS turned out for the St Andrew's Family Fun Fair last weekend, with school staff claiming this year's event was bigger and better than ever before.

On Saturday, the fun kicked off from 11am with plenty to see and do at the Peregian Springs school.

St Andrew's principal Chris Ivey said perfect weather combined with top entertainment meant a great day was had by all.

"It was wonderful to see parents, students, staff and members of the community coming together to enjoy stalls, food, rides and activities on what was another fantastic day for the St Andrew's community,” Rev Ivey said.

"The great weather brought thousands to the fair with live music, dance and aerial performances, rides for all ages, countless stalls and amazing fireworks display to top off the day.

"We would like to thank our premium sponsor Whites IGA, and all other sponsors for ensuring the day was a success.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Children and the young at heart enjoyed thrilling carnival rides and sideshow alley-style games, with the school announcing on its Facebook page on Friday the "carnies” had arrived to set up for the next day.

School bands and musicians played on stage to the fair attendees, and costumed characters had families laughing as they wandered the grounds.

St Andrew's later publicly thanked everyone who was a part of the fair on its Facebook page.

"We are very grateful to be part of such a wonderful community,” the post read.

"This was the best fair yet.”