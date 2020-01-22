St Andrew’s shows its ‘smarts’ with top results

St Andrew's Anglican College student Daniel achieve outstanding results when put to the test.

A LOCAL school has been given top marks for an annual competition testing various academic skills.

The annual University of New South Wales International Competitions and Assessments for Schools tests were held at the end of Term 3, 2019 at St Andrew’s Anglican College.

The college had 84 students from Years 2 to 11 completing the various online assessments in the areas of Digital Technology, English, mathematics, science, Spelling and Writing.

The ICAS assessments are designed to assess a student’s ability to apply classroom learning in new contexts, using higher-order thinking and problem-solving skills.

The top score in each test and year level in the country are awarded medals for their high performance.

One very talented St Andrew’s Year 8 student, Daniel, late last year won the ICAS Medal in both Year 8 Digital Technologies and Writing.

Daniel received his medals at the UNSW ICAS Medal Winners Ceremony at the Brisbane Convention Centre.

This stellar performance is even more incredible when it is considered that across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, more than 980,000 students participated in the ICAS tests with only 614 students achieving medals.