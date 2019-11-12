Menu
Login
The St Andrew's Tournament of the Mind teams have achieved at the highest level once again.
The St Andrew's Tournament of the Mind teams have achieved at the highest level once again.
News

St Andrew’s students win international slam of mind games

Peter Gardiner
12th Nov 2019 6:00 AM

IF EDUCATION is all in the mind, then St Andrew’s Anglican College at Peregian Springs is proving its students are world beaters at cerebral slamming, excelling in the Tournament of Minds international finals held in Tasmania.

St Andrew’s had three teams win the Queensland TOM Championships which were held at University of Southern Qld in September this year, who then went on to compete at the international tournament held in Hobart.

Students were involved in solving a long-term challenge unique to their discipline and a spontaneous challenge using creative and critical thinking skills, problem-solving, teamwork and divergent thinking.

St Andrew’s entrants are well prepared through the college’s emphasis on two critical goals: to ‘Challenge the World’ and promote ‘Thinking for the Future.’

The school’s primary social science team out-thought all comers being crowned International Champions while the secondary arts team placed second and the secondary social science team winning through to the finals.

“We, as a college, were absolutely delighted with the results,” college head of thinking and learning enrichment Jillian Green said.

“This a truly remarkable achievement and signifies the dedication and hard work the students and coaches put into Tournament of Minds.

“The passion and enthusiasm of all involved has been brilliant and is a key to the student’s success.”

She said St Andrew’s is a school that works hard to promote these programs to equip students for success now and into their futures.

noosa education st andrew's anglican college tournament of the minds
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stop and be silent to remember our fallen … lest we forget

        Stop and be silent to remember our fallen … lest we forget

        News Remembrance Day in Noosa should be observed with a minute’s silence.

        Full list of bushfire warnings: Sunday

        Full list of bushfire warnings: Sunday

        News See the full list of Qld emergency warnings here

        ‘Oh what a feeling’ for Olympic hopeful

        ‘Oh what a feeling’ for Olympic hopeful

        News Noosa Olympic hope Kareena Lee has a new car to zip around in as she prepares for...

        Noosa evacuation centres emptying as residents return home

        Noosa evacuation centres emptying as residents return home

        News It has been more than 48 hours since many people have been home.