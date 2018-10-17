St Teresa's students write a big win

WELL DONE: Erika O'Brien and Leila Kenzler were named top writers.

WELL DONE: Erika O'Brien and Leila Kenzler were named top writers. Contributed

TWO St Teresa Catholic College's students recently went up against the best of the best in a short story competition and walked away winners.

On Thursday, October 11, Year 8 students Erika O'Brien and Leila Kenzler were honoured in the USC "Telling Stories” Short Story Writing Competition.

The awards, sponsored by Mooloolaba Rotary Club, are a part of the Voices on the Coast literature event and had more than 70 schools contribute the best of their entrants from Years 4-9.

Erika and Leila submitted stories in response to the topic "I should have saved the tree”.

In front of a crowd of nearly three hundred people, Erika was awarded first place and Leila third place in the Year 8 category.

Erika also won the Gary Crew Trophy, which is the story selected by the eminent professor and author as the best story of the entire competition.

After wards, college principal David McInnes was presented with the Best School award.

"It is a wonderful achievement by Erika and Leila, whose stories showed both a love of writing and a depth of maturity,” Mr McInnes said.

The school's English curriculum development leader Christine Winderlich commented on the power of the college's write club, a co-curricular club for students who want to extend their writing skills.

"The club gives them the opportunity to develop the art of written expression through attempting different genres of writing,” she said.

Erika and Leila were thrilled to receive the awards and intend to continue expressing their voice through the written word.