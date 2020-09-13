Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Stab victim collapses in traffic

by Jessica McSweeney
13th Sep 2020 7:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A manhunt is underway after a man stumbled into traffic bleeding from a stab wound to the neck this afternoon in Sydney's east. 

The man believed to be in his 30s was found at Anzac Pde, Maroubra at 4.30pm by two off-duty paramedics who worked to keep the man alive before an ambulance arrived.

People rushed from their cars to try and help the man, who collapsed in the middle of the busy street.

A man and a woman were both taken to St Vincent's Hospital. Picture: Damian Shaw
A man and a woman were both taken to St Vincent's Hospital. Picture: Damian Shaw

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition for multiple stab wounds. 

A short time later a woman was found covered in blood at a nearby apartment building after bystanders heard screams coming from a stairwell.

She was loaded into an ambulance clutching her face, and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for minor injuries. 

Police established a crime scene at the apartment block before riot police stormed the building, searching for a man believed to be responsible for the stabbing. 

Police were told by witnesses that the victim was seen arguing with another man before he was stabbed.

Police are yet to make any arrests.

Originally published as Stab victim collapses in traffic

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police, rangers to use drones in Teewah crackdown

        Premium Content Police, rangers to use drones in Teewah crackdown

        Environment There are plans to equip police and national park rangers with drones to crackdown on Cooloola and Noosa North Shore visitors who trash the already “over-loved” coastal...

        120 rescues all in a day’s work for lifeguard crew

        Premium Content 120 rescues all in a day’s work for lifeguard crew

        News A monumental summer day on Noosa Main Beach will be etched in Vittoria Farmer’s...

        Protecting fly-in freeloaders near Hastings St

        Premium Content Protecting fly-in freeloaders near Hastings St

        News “The presence of so many iconic but threatened species just a stone’s throw from...

        More clues emerge in search for woman’s identity

        Premium Content More clues emerge in search for woman’s identity

        Offbeat A man who dropped her off has come forward with information