Stabbed AFL star refuses police queries

Geelong’s Jack Steven poses for a photo after arriving at the club.

Geelong star Jack Steven has reportedly twice rejected opportunities to explain to police how he ended up in hospital with alleged stab wounds on Saturday night.

The high-profile off-season recruit from St Kilda is recovering in hospital from a reported chest wound, with police investigating the incident.

The incident was referred to police by hospital staff after the Cats player checked-in for medical attention.

The Herald Sun reports Steven reported to hospital with a non-life threatening injury

after catching an Uber to Cabrini Hospital before eventually being transferred to The Alfred hospital on Sunday morning.

Officers have already made contact with Steven, but the 30-year-old is reportedly yet to reveal the circumstances behind his alleged stabbing.

The report claims Steven had enjoyed a promising pre-season with Geelong after being traded from St Kilda during the 2019 AFL Trade Period.

It was a move Steven had wanted to happen years earlier as he looked to move closer to his family, based on Victoria's surf coast, near Geelong. Steven lives in Lorne. His partner and child live in Melbourne.

The trade came on the back of an 18-month public battle with his mental health, which included the former Saints star being given an indefinite break away from football to focus on his health in the middle of the 2019 season.

He played just seven games in 2019, returning in impressive fashion towards the end of the season.

Jack Steven played one pre-season game.

While reports claimed Steven had enjoyed a "flawless" pre-season with Geelong, AFL legend Garry Lyon on Monday claimed he has been told the four-time St Kilda best-and-fairest winner was still struggling in his life away from football.

"My understanding is, I don't think it's been as flawless as is being reported," Lyon told SEN Breakfast on Monday morning.

"He's got issues, Jack, obviously that he's still dealing with. The issues have been documented. He's had mental health issues as well.

"He's wanted to get back to family for all the reasons that have been spoken about. I don't think his move to Geelong has just wiped out all those things that have been challenging him.

"I don't think you can apply 'flawless' to his lifestyle outside (of the football club). Clearly the challenges are there, and clearly Geelong will continue to support him."

The Cats earlier on Sunday released a statement confirming an incident had taken place.

"Jack is in hospital and recovering. The club's concern is for Jack's health and well being," a Geelong spokesman said.

"The matter has been referred to police and until their investigations are completed the club will not be in position to offer further comment."

It came after Victoria Police earlier released a statement.

"Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating after a 30-year-old Lorne man presented at a Melbourne hospital overnight with a non- life-threatening injury," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and hope to speak to the victim again later today."

Jack Steven in Colac for Geelong’s community camp. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Former Geelong captain Cameron Ling, who skippered the club to the 2011 premiership, told ABC Radio: "The injury is certainly serious but not life threatening which is good news.

"But a really serious incident that Jack's been involved in and we hope he's OK.

"At his best he is a wonderful footballer, and he came to the Cats looking for a change of scenery to reinvigorate his love of the game.

"He was excited about what the season held for him. We don't know many details other than that footy is the furthest thing from his and his family's mind."

The 30-year-old Steven was traded to the Cats last October after a decorated 183-game career with St Kilda, where he won four best-and-fairest awards. Steven did not play in Geelong's round one loss against GWS in March before the AFL season was suspended.

He came close to AFL retirement last year as he dealt with mental health issues, playing just seven games in 2019.

His parents and extended family live near Geelong and that prompted the player's desire to be traded to the Cats.

"I will just be nice and comfortable ... get fit again, get happy, get healthy, that's just what I'm aiming to do," Steven said last October after signing with Geelong.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact LIFELINE on 13 11 14 or at lifeline.org.au. You can also contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or at beyondblue.org.au.

- with AAP

Originally published as Stabbed star refuses police queries