Victim named as two charged with Glitter Strip murder

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was allegedly stabbed to death in Surfers Paradise on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9pm on Cavill Avenue near Orchid Avenue where 27-year-old man Raymond Harris was stabbed in the torso during an altercation with several men who were known to him, police allege.

Gold Coast stabbing victim Raymond Harris. Photo: Supplied

Police in Surfers Paradise after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital but died a short time later.

The pair charged have been named as 21-year-old Jarod James Miller from Tinana, and 18-year-old Jye Sebastian Webb-Italia from Pimpama.

They have both been charged with one count of murder and three counts of assault.

Numerous roads in the area were blocked as police investigated.

Police had locked down numerous streets in Surfers Paradise and setup roadblocks, with vehicles being stopped and searched.

The police helicopter was also deployed to the area.

Police investigating at the scene.

Debris on the ground at the scene of the incident.

A witness posted on Facebook that they had seen seven police vehicles at a roadblock stopping people and searching them.

An eyewitness who was at the scene with his kids claimed multiple males had attacked someone from behind, stabbing them several times.

Police gather evidence Surfers Paradise.

A nearby bouncer told The Gold Coast Bulletin: "I heard someone came out of a bar, there was a confrontation and the next minute they got stabbed.

"And I saw coppers running down the road - I have never seen so many cops running. Pretty much everyone in that Surfers police station ran off down the road, would have been 10-plus, 15-plus police."

This is the second alleged stabbing on the Coast's infamous Glitter Strip in as many days, after police yesterday charged a 17-year-old girl following the stabbing of a man at Surfers Paradise early Wednesday morning.

Police will allege the Marsden girl used a small knife, believed to be a pocket knife or switchblade to stab the man multiple times in his torso, after it's alleged the 30-year-old man and his male friend were walking through Cavill Street Mall when a confrontation took place between the pair and the teen around 4am.

The man was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment for his serious injuries, while the teen will face Southport Children's Court late this month.

The two men will appear at the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

Originally published as Stabbing victim revealed as two charged with Glitter Strip murder