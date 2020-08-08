Stadium hill plan held together by cable-ties

Temporary seating has been set up at eastern and southern hills at Sunshine Coast Stadium for Saturday's Storm and Bulldogs match.

Picnic blankets and camp chairs will be swapped for plastic chairs zip-tied together at Saturday’s footy match under new rules for the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Under the new COVID-Safe Venue Management Plan approved today by Queensland Health temporary seating will be available at the eastern and southern hills for tomorrow afternoon’s match.

The new plan was required after concerns were raised about an apparent lack of physical distancing on the eastern hill during last weekend’s Storm and Newcastle Knights match.

Sunshine Coast Regional Council confirmed today that temporary seating and increased police presence would be at this weekend’s game.

About 2000 spectators will be seated on the eastern hill, a reduction of 1000 under the former COVID-safe plan.

The southern hill will have about 650 spectators, reduced from 1000.

But the cost of implementing the new plan, and the 2650 seats will remain a mystery.

In response to the Daily’s questions, Sunshine Coast Council said the seats would be provided within the event budget.

They said the event budget could not be released due to a commercial-in-confidence agreement.

The seats will be cable-tied together in groups according to the amount of tickets purchased per transaction, separated by 1.5 metres.

“Sunshine Coast Stadium is game-ready for this match and organisers look forward to warmly welcoming ticketholders,” they said.

“Patrons are reminded, if they feel unwell to not attend and a full refund will be provided by Ticketek.”