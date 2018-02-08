Staff hospitalised from chemical fumes at bank

Firefighters enter the Suncorp Bank were reports of chemical fumes had hospitalised staff.

UPDATE 6pm: Firefighters have left the scene, however the bank remains closed.

UPDATE 5.30pm: Firefighters are investigating possible chemical fumes at a bank after a number of staff were reported to have been hospitalised earlier today.

An Operations Support Unit has been called in to assess the level of fumes which is said to be coming from a light fixture at the Suncorp Bank at the Noosa Civic.

Firefighter Andrew Goffin said the hospital alerted emergency services as the number of staff admitted seemed suspicious.

"It's made people sick, they've gone to hospital, reporting things like nausea and headaches," Mr Goffin said.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles are on scene.

Two officers have entered the building dressed in protective clothing and oxygen masks with a gas reader.

"We don't take any risks, they're just checking the level with a multi-gas tool."

Earlier: Firefighters are currently attending a possible gas leak at a Noosa bank opposite a service station.

The Suncorp Bank at the Noosa Civic was closed earlier today after it was reported staff were showing signs of illness from fumes.

The firefighters were alerted to the issue at about 4pm and are waiting to access the building, which is less than 50m from the Woolworths petrol station.

Firefighter Andrew Goffin said there is no immediate threat of danger to nearby buildings or people.

More to come.