Staff threatened with walking stick for drug stash

A man who allegedly stole drugs from a Hyde Park chemist threatened staff with his walking stick before fleeing on a bicycle.

Townsville Police were called to Cate's Chemist on Charters Towers Rd about 3.50pm on Sunday to reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses said a man entered the chemist and allegedly threatened staff with his walking crutch.

He allegedly got away with prescription medication and rode off on a silver bicycle along Charters Towers Rd.

The manager of the chemist said no staff were injured in the incident but did not wish to comment further.

A 48-year-old Hermit Park man was arrested yesterday morning and will appear at Townsville Magistrates Court today.