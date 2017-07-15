Stage coup for Colbourn supporting Pete Murray

IT IS not every day you wake up with a phone call from The V Room manager Nathan Weiss asking you to play support for one of Australia's greatest singer songwriters, Pete Murray.

But that's exactly what happened to local songstress Nadia Colbourn, who moonlights as the media sales support specialist in our Noosa News office.

"I have performed at The V Room before as support for The Black Sorrows and Dean Ray but a show with Pete is much more suited to my style and preferred taste of music,” Ms Colbourn said.

"Touring with multi-Aria Award winning artist Wendy Matthews was a major musical career highlight for me but the tour skipped Noosa.

"This time it is a real honour to be performing with Pete Murray for my own hometown crowd.

"When people ask me 'Who are your influences?' I wouldn't be lying when I say Pete Murray is in the mix.

"I used to listen to his album Feeler over and over again.

"I've always been summoned to acoustic guitar sounds with melodic key counterparts.

"Pete and his band have always produced such a magical, warm sound that puts you into a kind of meditative state, you can get lost in the sound.

"To me that is a sign of a truly great songwriter. Part of the purpose of listening to music is that, it takes you on a journey to somewhere else, a place to escape.

"I like to think that's what my music does for people as if I were giving them a holiday for their mind.”

Ms Colbourn even used to throw a few tracks from Murray's albums into her gig.

"What artist doesn't include So Beautiful in the repertoire? Bail Me Out is another favourite.

"I am really looking forward to hearing more from his new album Camacho on Thursday.

"I am just as excited to perform for all my home- town Noosa supporters.

"I have been practising all weekend putting together a set with a little bit of everything for everyone.

"I hope Pete gets to catch my performance. I'd love to know what he thinks of my sound.

"It has been a while between recordings for myself. 2018 is my year to shine with a new album and tour. I'll keep you all posted at nadiacolbourn.com and facebook.”

When Ms Colbourn made the finals of Australian Idol 2006, the judges were full of praise.

"I love your passion. I thought you were great! Really great!” said Marcia Hines, while Mark Holden said she had "full superstar potential”.

Ms Colbourn is ready to rock the stage with Pete Murray this Thursday at the V Room.

"This performance will be sung from the strings of my heart for the local fans who have been there with me every step of the way.”