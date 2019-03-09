Staging a clean-up is a Peregian Beach hit

CLEAN KEEN: Lyndon Forlonge, of Peregian Nippers with Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie and the young lifesavers in clean-up mode.

NIPPERS made a clean sweep when they came out in force at Peregian Beach on Sunday and they all deserve medals for taking part in Clean Up Australia Day, along with hundreds of other volunteers in the shire.

More than 100 nippers and their parents from Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club's Peregian nipper program filled dozens of bags of plastic and waste from their local beach and surrounding parks.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie was on hand to brief the eager nippers on the importance of their involvement in keeping our beaches a safe place to swim, not only for themselves and the community, but for our marine life as well.

They also collected piles of micro-plastic which is devastating for sea animals if ingested.

Some of the more unusual items found included an office chair and a drone.

Lyndon Forlonge, the junior activities coordinator for the Peregian nippers, said he was thrilled with the turnout, which demonstrated the commitment of the Peregian-based lifesaving parents and kids to the local community.

"With this year being the first season of nippers competition at Peregian Beach since 2015-16 it's just fantastic to have 100 nippers who have signed on,'' Lyndon said.

"And most of them were here with their families for the clean-up day.”

Although the beach was closed due to rough conditions, it didn't stop local families from taking time out on a Sunday to collect rubbish, and it will now become an annual event.

"With numbers continuing to grow in our club we are going from strength to strength,'' Lyndon said.

"Although the nipper season is wrapping up we are committed to helping with local events like Clean Up Australia Day.''