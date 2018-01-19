'Stairing' down an access to despair

STAIR DEBATE: The formal beach access is a quick way to get to north Sunshine Beach.

STAIR DEBATE: The formal beach access is a quick way to get to north Sunshine Beach. Peter Gardiner

FOR Noosa's top administrator Brett de Chastel, it is a problem never likely to go away - how do you stop residents DIY building their way to the beach on land they do not own?

But the councillors who discussed the issue of opportunist, unauthorised access ways to the beach are unlikely to ever adopt Cr Brian Stockwell's jovial solution.

And that is to breed up brown snakes that are already a hazard in these dunal areas along Noosa's eastern beaches.

Cr Jess Glasgow opened a debate on locals beating a direct path to the beach anyway they can, during discussion on an application for six-block subdivision at Castaways Beach.

He said: "You get six of these blocks come in, is there any way to condition to put one access for them all?

"There's a damn hell of lot at north Sunshine (Beach). They just kind of build their own walkways there.”

Mr de Chastel said this was a perennial problem from Sunshine to Peregian Beach.

"Every one's a battle, because everyone thinks it's their inalienable right to build something to give them access to the beach,” he said.

"Some people have walk through (trails), others actually start to build infrastructure with stairs.”

The CEO said there was a council crackdown in the Sunshine Beach area about three years ago, but there has been no action to stop people from just walking through.

The CEO said: "What we've done elsewhere is we've provided built beach accesses, which is why we have the stairs and the formal areas. People, if they've got a choice between walking over the back of their fence and walking 50m (to the beach) or walking 200m, what are they going to do?”

Cr Frank Pardon said: "You're dealing with the human race here.”

Back in 2007, the council was looking to trigger a "stairs war” when the environment and planning committee recommended one resident remove a beach gate and stair access from a multi-million dollar property at Sunshine Beach.

This condition would be part of a pool and extension application to the exclusive property.

At the time, then councillor Russell Green suggested a special benefited levy for the removal of illegal stairs.