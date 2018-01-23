Menu
Stalking cop a 'particularly stupid' thing to do

ON DUTY: Sergeant Mal Scott.
by Amber Macpherson

A WOMAN charged with stalking Cooroy Police Officer-in-charge Mal Scott has made bail under conditions she is not to use social media.

Tamielle-Ame Andreassen-Marks, 44, from Cooroy, appeared in custody at Noosa Magistrates Court today with lawyer Bernard Burney.

Evidence alleges Ms Andreassen-Marks used public social media platforms to slander and intimidate popular cop Senior Sergeant Scott from November 6 to December 24.

She is alleged to have used Facebook to "publicly humiliate” Snr Sgt Scott, accusing him of being a "child rapist”, "murderer”, "kidnapper” and other accusations.

Magistrate Matt McLauglin said Ms Andreassen-Marks appeared to have an "ongoing vendetta” against Snr Sgt Scott.

"It seems to be a completely verbal electronic character assassination,” Mr McLaughlin said.

"She obviously has an intense dislike for police.”

Ms Andreassen-Marks' was already on bail for a minor drug offence when the alleged stalking occurred.

Mr McLaughlin called Ms Andreassen-Marks' behaviour "childish, particularly stupid”.

"You run the risk of being jailed for a year,” Mr McLaughlin said.

"Wake up to yourself, behave like a grown up instead of a spoilt child.”

Ms Andreassen-Marks is prohibited from directly or indirectly using electronic social media, she is also prohibited from contacting Snr Sgt Scott, three members of Snr Sgt Scott's family and Cooroy Police except for emergency situations.

She will appear in court again on March 6.

