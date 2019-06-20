Standard set in dementia-friendly projects

NOOSACARE'S next Dementia Cafe is happening next Tuesday hot off the heels of a big May for the local group.

Last month Dementia Australia visited Noosa to see first-hand the work NoosaCare does within the community to break down stigma and create a dementia-inclusive and aware environment.

Having recently launched the Dementia Friendly Communities Memory Support Pack, NoosaCare's Danah Wood said it was a great opportunity to have Dementia Australia visit.

"The intention of the Dementia Australia visit was to talk with the Dementia Living team to discuss experiences and outcomes that can be passed on to future projects Australia wide,” Ms Wood said.

"Dementia Australia was incredibly impressed with our volunteers as well.

"Our amazing volunteers help to create a wonderful atmosphere at the Dementia Cafe.”

The next cafe is from 9.30-10.30am on June 25 at Tewantin Noosa RSL and is a great opportunity for family and carers to meet.

RSVP to Ms Wood on 5449 8799 or email dwood@noosacare.com.au.