Standing for Noosa as seven make their final bid for votes

CWA halls are not usually rife with the whiff of ferment and calls for change, but that's what six of the seven Noosa political candidates were asking the overflowing crowd to vote for in tomorrow's election.

Rotary's Monday night Meet the Candidates was the final formal public stage to make a sales pitch for election... to stand out from the rest. Which is not always easy because all profess to embrace Noosa values of fixing Beckmans Rd, mending the Noosa Hospital services, protecting the environment and the river.

And five of the seven hopefuls were calling on Noosa to say a pox on both sides of Queensland politics by asking the "punters” to desert the major parties in Labor and the LNP. Independent Sandy Bolton intends to see Noosa get a fair share of the state services in Noosa.

She said: "Both major parties promise to address them after the election. They've made these promises before but the problem remains.

"No wonder people feel fed up with party politics.

"The opinion polls are still strongly predicting another hung parliament. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a voice from Noosa to be heard and listened to.”

Independent Aaron White is a disenchanted former Greens candidate who wants to promote eco-tourism and sustainable agriculture in the hinterland.

"Cost of living is just such a major issue for so many in the Noosa community - particularly those on fixed incomes - cost of water is going up just ridiculously.”

He said Unitywater was completely capable of dropping these bills and "we are being absolutely ripped blind” on electricity.

Labor's Mark Denham promised to be hands-on with local transport woes and "definitely no mines at Cooran”. He said: "In the first few months I will meet with the department of Main Roads local management team and set a road improvement and action plan.”

He wanted to work with Noosa Council on traffic congestion and assist where possible to rectify these issues. Mr Denham said he would "fight hard to reduce the need for Noosa patients to be transported to Nambour, Gympie or Sunshine Coast University Hospitals”.

The Greens' Phillip Jenkins, said stopping the Adani mine was the number one environmental issue. Mr Jenkins, who said there was "massive power in the cross bench”, wants to break the two-party hold on Noosa. He said small business was the lifeblood of Noosa and the largest employer group in Australia and he supported innovation with the Noosa TAFE building the ideal area to be "a small business development centre”.

"We need to create an environment that encourages innovation and the opportunity to be creative.”

He intends to use his strong corporate background to negotiate "the very best outcomes for Noosa”.

LNP incumbent Glen Elmes appealed for "substance” over "more open ideas” and stood on his 11-year record of securing more than $20million in road works, $8million for schools and other facilities, expanded national parks and upgrading the fire station and achieving additional paramedics.

Mr Elmes said Beckmans Rd was "a good test case for garbling waffle”.

"I've fought hard to get state funding to be put back on the table, while his "good mate Mark” and Labor are promising $420,000 to get more planning on the road.

"We're promising $19million (for two of three stages).”

Mr Elmes said Labor cannot promise more because "we're having $63million less spent on roads in our region by the Labor party this year.”

Reason candidate Robin Bristow is a self-described equality activist who "successfully lobbied the Noosa Council to support marriage equality”.

"My vision for Noosa and Queensland is that we should be allowed to enjoy the freedoms and liberties afforded to other Australians and we need to strive for true secular democracy free from nanny state interference.

"Roads, hospitals and schools are important to Noosa residents and all the problems around these issues can easily be solved by a government who has the will to do this. Voting for the same politicians, as you can see, does not help solve these matters.”

Eve Whiteside, of One Nation, ventured "into the dirty game of politics” because she wanted to "look my grandchildren in the eye and tell them I did my level best”. Ms Whiteside said one commentator noted "small parties are the best way to shake up a broken system”.

"One Nation policies align with my values. They have common sense policies that address the grass roots needs of the Australian people.”

One Nation's pledge to reduce power charges by 20 per cent is among her priorities, as is turning the TAFE into a youth training and leisure activity centre.