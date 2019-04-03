Standing watch over Lake Weyba changes

A LAKE Weyba photographer has won a national award for framing one of Noosa's most intriguing trees.

Adam Woodhams is a member of the Horticultural Media Association of Australia, which hosted the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, and took out one of the Joy Harland Awards for Excellence in Horticultural Photography. The Mystical Trees category was won by his shot of the 'The Sentinel' which leans out over the lake foreshore and featured in the community battle to ward off the Noosa on Weyba development. Adam said the ancient, gnarled paperbark has stood watch over the lake for generations.

"Its age is impossible to judge as its highly exposed position has stunted its growth, but it's quite likely it was a sapling when the Gubbi Gubbi people still built their fish traps, cast their nets and paddled their bark canoes on their lake,” Adam said.

"Through cyclones and drought and king tides and floods it has survived and even resurrected itself, as witnessed by the near horizontal former trunk. It is now succumbing to age and erosion and, its greatest threat, climate change, is slowly building, yet it is still somehow majestic.”

Adam shot just after sunrise on December 1 last year, "the first day of what turned out to be our hottest summer on record”.