Star admits he’s no longer close with Kanye

John Legend and Kanye West are no longer close friends, according to Legend.

Don't expect a Yeezy x John Legend collaboration any time soon.

After many ups and downs, Legend has revealed in a new interview that his friendship with Kanye West wasn't strained by their different political beliefs, but rather with their life paths.

"I don't think we're less friends because of the Trump thing," Legend told The Sunday Times of London. "I just think we're doing our own thing. He's up in Wyoming. I'm here in L.A. We've both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it's just part of the natural cycle of life."

The musicians were once close friends. Picture: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.

The father of two added that he "never talked about politics" before with West.

"Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music," Legend said. "He's also in a different place musically. He's doing gospel music. That's what he's focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we're in different places."

West, 42, and Legend, 41, have been friends for quite some time, with Legend performing at West's 2014 to Kim Kardashian. At one point, Legend even dubbed West the "next Stevie Wonder."

However, the pair got into heated arguments over West's pro-Trump beliefs. Legend publicly expressed his disappointment in West for meeting with Trump in December 2016.

They got into another argument in 2018 after West shared screenshots of his text messages with Legend containing political messages. "Hey it's JL. I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump," Legend wrote at the time.

"You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of colour. Don't let this be part of your legacy. You're the greatest artist of our generation."

West responded, "I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought."

In the end, they agreed to disagree.

