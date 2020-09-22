Star posts steamy nude to lure voters

Hunky US DJ Diplo has gifted his Instagram followers a cheeky snap with a call to action – urging Americans to register to vote.

The 41-year-old stripped down completely nude to capture his followers' attention with his bare bum, and with 278,000 likes in a few hours, it seems to be working.

Gazing out over a picturesque lake in Jamaica, he captioned the cheeky snap: "Don't forget to register to vote" - with a link to the Voting Information Centre attached.

The star behind global hits like Lean On and Sia's Electric Heart has garnered praise for his efforts from A-list friends and fans alike.

"Peachy," One Direction star Niall Horan commented.

"Turn around for us!" quipped a fan.

"Look at him doing the Lord's work out here trying to save our democracy," added another.

Taking to the comments section himself, he later wrote: "This post literally proves Instagram is a graveyard of asses and useless content.

"The Algorithm is a disease. Thanks @Zuck," he wrote, tagging Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

Diplo is a fan of stripping down on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, is no stranger to sharing intimate snaps with his 5.8 million Instagram followers to send a political message.

In December last year, he shared photos of himself sunning his nether regions from the top of a mountain, declaring it his "peace offering to climate change".

Diplo was inspired by a Californian "healer" named Metaphysical Meagan, who posted a picture of herself on Instagram practising what she described as "perineum sunning", prompting widespread ridicule for her claim that it boosted her health.

Earlier this year, Aussie singer Sia revealed she hit up her former collaborator for some casual sex.

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot," Sia told GQ for a feature on Diplo.

"This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship … If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

Sia, 44, didn't reveal whether Diplo took her up on the offer.

Originally published as Star posts steamy nude to lure US voters