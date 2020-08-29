Menu
Tennis star Milos Raonic has weighed in after his girlfriend took a swipe at a rival for fat shaming the Canadian over a photo posted during lockdown.
Star reacts to model’s fat shaming burn

by James Matthey
29th Aug 2020 8:27 AM

Tennis star Milos Raonic has responded after his girlfriend was involved in a testy social media spat with a rival.

Belgian model Camille Ringoir jumped in to defend her man earlier this month after Italian Fabio Fognini made fun of Raonic's figure, sledging the world No. 11 over his head-to-head record with the Canadian.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman posted a photo on social media training with Raonic in the Bahamas. But comments on the picture quickly focused on Raonic's body, with many suggesting he'd put on a lot of weight during lockdown - including Fognini, who said it looked like Raonic ate "an elephant" during lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

@mraonic 👆👇🎾🔥

A post shared by Diego Schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) on

Ringoir has a long memory though, and went all the way back to 2014 - the last time Fognini played Raonic - to put the Italian in his place.

Raonic won that match in Cincinnati 6-1 6-0 and Ringoir posted a screenshot of the score on her Instagram story accompanied by the caption: "Just a bread stick and a bagel @fabiofogna."

The "bread stick" refers to the solitary game Fognini won in the first set, while "bagel" is a tennis term used when someone fails to win a single game in any set.

Raonic was asked about the exchange after his win over Filip Krajinovic in the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters, explaining why it looked like he was carrying a spare tyre in the picture.

RELATED: Ringoir claps back at Fognini after fat shaming

View this post on Instagram

Mia famiglia ❤️

A post shared by Camille (@camille_ringoir) on

"It was an unflattering picture. We were training down in the Bahamas. It was very humid. Clothes stick to you," Raonic said.

"Like my mum would tell me, maybe my posture isn't as good as it needs to be sometimes. It was a little bit of a slouch.

"Things can look a lot worse than they really are."

Raonic then revealed why Ringoir decided to get involved. "She took it very personally. I didn't care much for it, and she felt it was necessary for her to make a remark," he said.

"I saw it caught a bit more tailwind than I thought it deserved."

Ringoir is Raonic's No. 1 supporter, famously gaining plenty of attention at the 2019 Australian Open when footage of her intense range of courtside emotions was captured during a four-hour epic between her boyfriend and Stan Wawrinka.

Meanwhile, Raonic is heading to his first ATP Tour final in more than two years after defeating Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters - which is being held in New York as players prepare to enter a bio-secure bubble for the US Open.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the best person in the world! ❤️

A post shared by Camille (@camille_ringoir) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Good morning from paradise 🌸💘

A post shared by Camille (@camille_ringoir) on

 

 

Originally published as Star reacts to model's fat shaming burn

