Star road was once real killer

WELL PLANNED: This section of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway upgrade is a road safety success story.

FROM a death trap to a 4.5-5 star safety rating - that is the stunning turnaround for sections of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade of the Bruce Hwy.

The RACQ said one of the worst sections - Section B north of had shown an 82 % reduction in fatal and serious injuries in the three years after opening in 2013 when compared to the Old Bruce Highway prior to 2010.

And RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said Section A including the just opened Cooroy southern and northern interchanges had transformed from one of the most dangerous stretches of highway into one of the safest.

"We're confident the newly opened Section A should achieve similar injury reductions (as Section B) in years to come," she said.

Ms Smith said the Australian Road Assessment Program has given this stretch as a mix of 4 and 5-stars after examining the design features of roads and highways across the country.

"The AusRAP Star Rating for this stretch jumped from 2 stars when it was a 90km/h undivided road, to a much safer 4 and 5-star road now it's been upgraded to a 110km/h divided road."

Ms Smith said while progress was under way to upgrade Section C, RACQ hoped funding would be allocated to accelerate construction of the section D bypass around Gympie.

"Section D has currently only been allocated planning funding but we're asking the Federal and State Governments to fast-track construction," she said.

"Once constructed, this upgrade will save lives by significantly improving safety while also removing high volumes of traffic passing through the heavily-used suburban stretch," Ms Smith said.