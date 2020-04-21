Star sparks frenzy for $20 Big W item

Jules Sebastian has caused a frenzy among Aussie shoppers over a $20 product she raves about from discount store Big W.

The mum-of-two shared a photo over the weekend with her 151,000 followers promoting the latest episode of quaranTEA with Jules, an Instagram Live in which she interviews someone about how they are going during lockdown.

In the snap, Jules was wearing a mustard yellow jumper as she leaned against a maroon chair, leaving fans desperate to know where they could buy it.

Jules Sebastian shared this photo, leaving fans wondering where she bought the jumper. Picture: Instagram / Jules Sebastian

"Where is your jumper from?" one fan quizzed.

"Love the jumper. Great colour. Where is it from?" another said.

"Could I ask where you got this gorgeous jumper," one pleaded.

The response was so huge, Jules took to her Instagram Stories the following day to reveal she'd picked up the chunky knit at Big W while buying party supplies for her son's sixth birthday.

As a result, the budget fashion item has been "flying off the shelves".

"Jules looks fantastic wearing our cosy mustard knit," a Big W spokesperson told news.com.au.

"She's likely inspired many Aussie women to shop Big W's affordable winter essentials range, including this particular piece which has been flying off the shelves and is now limited in stock."

In a later video, Jules said she bought the jumper at Big W. Picture: Instagram / Jules Sebastian

It costs just $20, with Big W telling news.com.au it is ‘flying off the shelves’. Picture: Instagram / Jules Sebastian

According to the brand's website, the "&me Women's Ribbed Jumper" in mustard has sold out in XS and Small, but is still available in M, L and XL.

The garment has a ribbed finish and a high neckline and is machine washable.

"Stay snug this season wearing the &me Ribbed Jumper. Perfect for pairing with anything from skirts to jeans, this piece features long sleeves, a high neckline and a ribbed finish," the product description reads.

It's not the first time Jules has caused a shopper frenzy in recent weeks, with a photo of the presenter - who is married to singer Guy Sebastian - wearing a pair of personalised pyjamas by Australian brand Midnight Mischief having a similar effect on sales.

"After Jules posted that picture we had over 1000 people visit the website," the brand's owner, Tess Nguyen told news.com.au at the time.

"Having Jules randomly post created so much more excitement. We are so grateful that she loves her PJs."

She was wearing a monochromed pair of the brand's personalised Short Sleeve Hamptons Print set, which retails for $199.95.

