Hidden camera found in Starbucks toilet

Police have launched an investigation after a camera was discovered last week inside a bathroom at a Starbucks store in Atlanta.

A 25-year-old customer reportedly found the device taped under a baby changing station, theNew York Postreported.

A camera was discovered in a Starbucks store in Atlanta. Picture: AFP

According to a police report, the woman removed the camera and alerted the manager. The manager then notified Starbucks' corporate office.

"We were quite concerned to learn this and are grateful to our customers and partners who took action to involve local authorities," a Starbucks spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The manager gave the camera to police for inspection. Authorities reportedly found 25 videos stored on the camera, including several that reportedly showed people using the facilities.

"We've learned that the device had about an hour's worth of recorded video on it and detectives found 8 to 10 men and women videotaped while in that restroom," one officer told Atlanta's FOX 5.

He added that the video quality was poor and no "private parts" were seen.

Starbucks announced in April that it would close more than 8,000 US stores on May 29 to conduct "racial-bias education" following the arrest of two black men in one of its cafes. Picture: AFP

No suspects have been identified. Police say whoever is responsible faces a charge of eavesdropping, which is a felony.

The discovery comes less than a week after the coffee giant faced a national backlash over an incident at a Philadelphia location in which two black men were arrested for allegedly trespassing.

The arrests drew apologies from the company and from Philadelphia's police commissioner. The company announced that it would close 8,000 locations on May 29 to conduct "racial bias" training.

