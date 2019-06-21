Starry night for charity

Karl Stefanovic, Ray Martin, Larry Emdur and Richard Wilkins at the Reed & Co Estate Agents inaugural Charity Gala in collaboration with the LOYAL Foundation and The Humpty Dumpty Foundation .

Karl Stefanovic, Ray Martin, Larry Emdur and Richard Wilkins at the Reed & Co Estate Agents inaugural Charity Gala in collaboration with the LOYAL Foundation and The Humpty Dumpty Foundation . Jason Smith Photography

IT was a night of stars when prestige Noosa real estate company, Reed & Co collaborated with the LOYAL Foundation and The Humpty Dumpty Foundation to raise more than $130,000 for children's hospital equipment.

Shane Mitchell CEO of Ramsay Noosa Hospital with Adrian Reed of Reed & Co at the charity gala. Jason Smith Photography

The money will be used to purchase 17 items of vital paediatric medical equipment for Noosa, Gympie, Nambour and Sunshine Coast University Hospitals.

The impressive tally was the result of the company's inaugural Charity Gala held at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant.

The invitation-only event, hosted by Humpty Dumpty patron and TV personality, Ray Martin, was attended by 120 guests including media identities Karl Stefanovic, Richard Wilkins, Larry Emdur, Skye and David Leckie and Anthony Bell, along with Humpty Dumpty CEO Paul Francis and CEO of Ramsay Health Noosa, Shane Mitchell.

Reed & Co. owner and principal, Adrian Reed said that his company felt incredibly privileged to give back to the community and donated $20,000 toward the evening's fund-raising total.

"Every second counts when a child's life is on the line, which is why it was so important to secure this essential medical equipment to help sick and injured children in our community," Adrian said.

"I would like to extend our sincere thanks to our guests and sponsors for their outstanding generosity on the night.

"We've been overwhelmed with support since opening Reed & Co only nine months ago and have achieved over $40million in property sales. This is part of us giving back.

"In addition to the incredible fund-raising total at the gala we've donated over $180,000 to local hospitals to date."

LOYAL Foundation founder, Anthony Bell shared a personal story on the evening about how his now healthy eight- year-old daughter required hospitalisation at only two weeks of age after experiencing breathing difficulties.

"As any parent will tell you, having a sick child is the most terrifying ordeal. My wife and I are eternally grateful for the medical care she received, and this is one of the reasons the LOYAL Foundation provides support to charities like The Humpty Dumpty Foundation."

Plans have already started for the 2020 event.