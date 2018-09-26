Menu
Samantha Lynch and Johnathan Thurston. Picture: Christian Gilles
Rugby League

Molan steals the show at Dally Ms

26th Sep 2018 7:32 PM

IT'S the night which honours the best and fairest players in NRL.

But it was all about the women of the game on the Dally M red carpet, with plenty of fake tan, diamontes and colour.

Erin Molan stole the show in a stunning black dress which showed off her figure just three months after giving birth.

Erin Molan. Picture: Christian Gilles
Erin Molan. Picture: Christian Gilles

 

Anthony Minichiello and Terry Biviano on the red carpet at the 2018 Dally M Awards. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Anthony Minichiello and Terry Biviano on the red carpet at the 2018 Dally M Awards. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Former Sydney Roosters captain Anthony Minichiello let his wife Terry Biviano take the spotlight in an OTT pink gown.

Tariq Sims' partner Ashleigh Sudholz also favoured feathers and diamontes in a plunging blue gown.

The top WAG caught the eye in a pink gown. Picture: Christian Gilles
The top WAG caught the eye in a pink gown. Picture: Christian Gilles

 

Ashleigh Sims, Picture: Christian Gilles
Ashleigh Sims, Picture: Christian Gilles

Former Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin was among the first red carpet arrivals in a striking red ensemble.

The I'm A Celebrity star posted on the media wall with her personal trainer boyfriend Blake Worrall Thompson who wore a blue velvet tuxedo.

 

Gareth and Carley Widdop. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Gareth and Carley Widdop. Picture: Jonathan Ng

 

Billy and Nicole Slater. Picture: Christian Gilles
Billy and Nicole Slater. Picture: Christian Gilles

 

Samantha Lynch and Johnathan Thurston. Picture: Christian Gilles
Samantha Lynch and Johnathan Thurston. Picture: Christian Gilles

 

Tegan Martin and Blake Worrall Thompson. Picture: Christian Gilles
Tegan Martin and Blake Worrall Thompson. Picture: Christian Gilles

 

Emma Freedman Picture: Christian Gilles
Emma Freedman Picture: Christian Gilles


Radio personality Emma Freedman channelled old Hollywood glamour in a white peplum dress and bold red lipstick.

Newcastle Knight player Jamie Buhrer's wife Grace also took inspiration from movie stars in a strapless red gown.

 

Sam Thaiday and wife Rachel. Picture: Cameron Spencer
Sam Thaiday and wife Rachel. Picture: Cameron Spencer

 

Jamie Buhrer and Grace Buhrer. Picture: Mark Metcalfe
Jamie Buhrer and Grace Buhrer. Picture: Mark Metcalfe

Fox Sports presenter Jessica Yates braved the chilly Sydney evening in a strapless white gown complete with thigh split.

Meanwhile her colleague Yvonne Sampson wore a high necked burgundy dress while Hannah Hollis opted for a striking shade of pink on the Dally M red carpet.

 

Yvonne Sampson
Yvonne Sampson

 

Jessica Yates
Jessica Yates

 

Hannah Hollis
Hannah Hollis

 

Lara Pitt
Lara Pitt
Tariq Sims and Ashleigh Sudholz. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Tariq Sims and Ashleigh Sudholz. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Ali Brigginshaw and Kate Daly. Picture: Mark Metcalfe
Ali Brigginshaw and Kate Daly. Picture: Mark Metcalfe
