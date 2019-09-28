Star’s Everest hopes take a hit as Mizzy sizzles

Tommy Berry guides Mizzy to victory in the Golden Pendant at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Tommy Berry guides Mizzy to victory in the Golden Pendant at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

MIZZY has trainer Anthony Cummings talking up her chances in Sydney's richest races, but Enticing Star's trainer, Chris Waller, is searching for answers.

This was the aftermath of the Group 2 $400,000 Golden Pendant (1400m) at Rosehill Gardens, where Mizzy completed a unique treble with her easy win.

As Mizzy's connections soaked up her clean sweep of the Toy Show Quality-Sheraco Stakes-Golden Pendant series, Waller was trying to make sense of boom Perth mare Enticing Star's well-beaten fifth as the $2.50 favourite.

Enticing Star was selected by Waller for his slot in the $14 million The TAB Everest (1200m) at Royal Randwick on October 19, but her position in the field for the world's richest turf race must be in real doubt.

"Obviously she was a little bit plain,'' Waller said.

"The only noticeable excuse I would make is that we took the blinkers off her. Why? Because I thought we would be keeping her sharp enough to put them on next start.

THREE IN A ROW! Mizzy wins the Golden Pendant for @TommyBerry21 and @Acummingsracing! Favourite Enticing Star was not in the hunt today… pic.twitter.com/E839UEvv6P — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) September 28, 2019

"It is a little bit of a concern, I'm not going to hide that. We will probably try and give her a barrier trial, with blinkers, to make sure she is on song for the race.''

Waller said Enticing Star appeared to pull up in good order after the race.

"The vets will check her but she was very clean in the wind, post-race, which is what I expected,'' he said.

"She had done plenty of work to be here today.

"I guess they did go slow early, they got away with some very soft sectionals up front but she was still entitled to get home ahead of Invincibella.

"Invincibella got her on the line and had to give her weight. We will see how she comes through it, there is not much else I can say.''

Mizzy ($5.50) was well ridden in front by Tommy Berry and raced home 1¼ lengths clear of Champagne Cuddles ($4.20) with Dyslexic ($7) a half-neck away third.

Cummings said Mizzy deserved her chance in the $7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m) at Rosehill Gardens on November 2.

"Looking at the programs, it's got to be Silver Eagle into the Golden Eagle most likely but I'm not ruling out The Everest, either,'' Cummings said.

"The suggestion has been made that Chris (Waller) might be looking for another horse for his (Everest) slot and I'm all ears if he's interested.

"All this preparation Mizzy has made her own luck and today over a slightly longer trip she was more dynamic at the finish. Really, she was the best horse in the race I'd say."

Berry said Mizzy was remarkably consistent and hopefully would start receiving the kudos she was due for her spring form surge.

"Mizzy's come back much better this preparation, her manners are a lot better,'' Berry said. "She's been able to control the race from the front.

"She ran out the 1400m pretty strong today, she's just a no nonsense sort of horse and she just knows where the winning post is, that's for sure."

Bjorn Baker, trainer of Champagne Cuddles, said his mare would go to the $500,000 Sydney Stakes (1200m) at Randwick on Everest Day, when she would race in blinkers.

"I wouldn't swap my mare for any other in that race,'' Baker said. "We will be there just in case something happens to an Everest runner, too.''

