Star’s horror setback in virus battle

US Broadway star Nick Cordero has been fighting complications due to the coronavirus for weeks. Now his wife's latest update revealed that on Monday he was found to be in septic shock after a lung infection spread to his bloodstream.

Amanda Kloots has been keeping her Instagram followers updated daily, all the while encouraging fans to share inspirational videos with the hashtag #WakeUpNick as he remains in a medically induced coma.

Actor Nick Cordero has suffered a slew of medical complications as he battles coronavirus. Picture: Brad Barket/Invision/AP

The 41-year-old received a temporary pacemaker over the weekend following an amputation of his right leg. His last two coronavirus tests came back negative but doctors believe the virus is where his health troubles all began.

Early Tuesday morning, Kloots shared a video from her home to explain her husband's latest struggle.

"We had kind of a bit rough day yesterday. Nick ended up getting an infection in his lungs that went into his blood so he went into a little bit of a septic shock. The cause of that was some infection in his lungs so they went in and completely cleaned out his lungs which was great and they gave him some blood pressure medication to help his blood pressure come back up," Kloots wrote.

She said Cordero is "slowly weaning" off of the blood pressure medication and he is now on a "really strong" antibiotic to help fight the infection in his lungs.

Despite the setbacks, she said her husband was making "really great progress" and is "back to feeling better".

Kloots had also said on Monday that Cordero had a fever and doctors told her they were not able to remove the ventilator he's been hooked up to. By Tuesday, however, things were looking up.

"I'm happy that he is feeling good now and stable and the fever is under control," Kloots said.

Cordero entered intensive care last month and tested negative for coronavirus several times but Kloots said that doctors are convinced that's the root of his problems.

Cordero has starred in Blue Bloods, Going in Style and A Stand Up Guy among several other acting credits.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission