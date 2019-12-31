Burgess pops the question to partner

The Rabbitohs' Tom Burgess is a happy man, on and off the field. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

THE NRL off-season has delivered some heartwarming news with South Sydney Rabbitohs star Thomas Burgess popping the question to his partner, Tahlia Giumelli.

Burgess and Giumelli began dating in 2016 and the 27-year-old decided to get down on to one knee back "where it all began".

Giumelli announced the news on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning, showing the two smiling with the engagement ring in plain view.

"And our 2019 ended just perfectly!," Giumelli captioned the image.

On August 3, the couple welcomed their baby daughter, Sophie Heather Burgess, with Giumelli labelling Tom "an absolute legend of a birthing partner" in the first post of the newborn.

Burgess has enjoyed a stellar rugby league career with the Rabbitohs alongside his brothers Sam and George.

The trio enjoyed premiership success in 2014 when the Rabbitohs beat the Canterbury Bulldogs 30-6.

Ahead of the 2019 season, Burgess put pen to paper on a contract extension that will see keep him with the Bunnies through to 2023.

Tahlia, Tom and Sophie.

After years of playing alongside his brothers, Tom will be the remaining Burgess for the Rabbitohs when the 2020 season gets under way.

Twin brother George signed a lucrative three-year deal with Super League side Wigan, and Sam announced his retirement from the game in October due to ongoing injury concerns.

For now, however, Tom is simply enjoying his off-season and preparing for life as a husband after hearing Tahlia say yes to his proposal.