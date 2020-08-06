Star’s savage shot in long-running feud

An NBA superstar added the latest chapter to his incredibly spicy feud with a former teammate by brutally mocking his on court output.

An NBA superstar added the latest chapter to his incredibly spicy feud with a former teammate by brutally mocking his on court output.

Kevin Durant may not be taking part in the action on the court, but he's still delivering the goods as the NBA season goes on in the Orlando bubble.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar is sitting out the shortened season in Florida due to injury as his squad mates look to make a splash ahead of the playoffs getting underway.

But as his team were being taken apart by the Boston Celtics, Durant was reigniting a long-running feud with a former teammate.

Former NBA player turned ESPN personality Kendrick Perkins has never been afraid to say what's on his mind.

Unfortunately for Perkins those thoughts have more often than not landed him as a laughing-stock on NBA social media and seen him ridiculed by current and former players.

Perkins and Durant were teammates at Oklahoma City Thunder for a number of seasons before Perkins was sent to Cleveland and Durant left to join the Golden State Warriors.

It was that move which kicked off their feud earlier in the year when Perkins labelled the shift to the Warriors as the "weakest move in NBA history".

A savage back-and-forth between the two unfolded and on Thursday, Durant landed the latest blow.

Appearing on the WNBA podcast Tea with A and Phee, hosted by Las Vegas Aces' forward A'ja Wilson and Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier, Durant was asked about Perkins' output during the 2013-14 season.

Durant, who was the league-leading scorer that season, guessed Perkins averaged 5.4 points per game but was stunned when he was told what his actual average was.

Collier: "How many points did your teammate Kendrick Perkins average that year?"

Durant: "5.4."

Collier: "Lower."

Durant: "Oh wow that's terrible … 4.2."

Collier: "Lower."

Durant: "No way he averaged less than 4 points per game."

Collier: "He averaged 3.4."

Durant: "Oh my gosh … yo he really averaged 3.5 points a game?"

Wilson: "That's a good GPA."

Collier: "Less than 3.5."

Durant: "That's terrible."

LEBRON HITS BACK AT 'DISGRACEFUL' TRUMP

LeBron wasn’t having any of what Trump was serving up.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James hit back at Donald Trump after the US President branded NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem "disgraceful."

The two-time Olympic gold medallist and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player rebuked Trump's comments in the aftermath of a 105-86 loss to Oklahoma City.

Trump told Fox News he turns away when he sees players kneel during the anthem, although players have said the move is to protest police brutality and social injustice, and is not an insult to the flag, military or nation.

"I think it's disgraceful," Trump said. "We work with (the NBA). We work very hard trying to get them open. I was pushing them to get open. And then I see everyone kneeling during the anthem. It's not acceptable to me.

"When I see them kneeling, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and disrespecting our national anthem, what I do, personally, is turn off the game."

Trump need not hurry to turn on the NBA again, James said.

"I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game," James said.

"The game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us who love the game of basketball and we could care less."

Lakers’ LeBron James on President Trump saying kneeling NBA players are a “disgrace”: “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership. ... November is right around the corner and it’s a big moment for us as Americans.” pic.twitter.com/m8G3KQAWsd — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 6, 2020

James noted global support and respect for the NBA.

"Our game is in a beautiful position and we've got fans all over the world," James said.

"Our fans love and respect what we try to bring to the game, what's right and what's wrong."

James was looking forward to the US Presidential voting on November 3 also.

"November is right around the corner and it's a big moment for us as Americans," James said.

"We talk about we want better, we want change, and we will have (that opportunity)." Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers spoke about Trump earlier, the election on his mind as he wore a cap that had "Vote" on the front.

"Well, we lost one guy," Rivers said of the reduced NBA viewership. "We know that justice is on our side. This hat that I'm wearing is what our President is trying to get us to not to, which I think is just as disgraceful."

- with AFP

