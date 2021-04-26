Menu
Daniel Kaluuya's mum reacts to Oscars speech. Picture: ABC
Star’s sex confession has mum mortified

by Bella Fowler
26th Apr 2021 3:48 PM

Oscars favourite Daniel Kaluuya has scooped up the award Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah - accepting the gong with a hilariously cringe-worthy thanks to his parents.

British actor Kaluuya, 32, who swept the same category at preceding awards including the Golden Globes and the Baftas, made sure to pay tribute to his mum in his speech, but with an X-rated twist.

"Mum and dad, they had sex. It's amazing! I'm here!" he exclaimed with a cheeky grin to embarrassed giggles from his mum and sister in the audience.

Here they are looking both confused and mortified, with footage showing his mum uttering "what's he talking about":

Unsurprisingly, fans loved it:

In a short interview after the speech, he said his mum would have found the moment funny.

"I haven't talked to my mum yet. I'm gonna avoid my phone for a bit. But she'll be cool. She has a sense of humour."

Directed by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah portrays the betrayal of Black Panthers chair Fred Hampton by FBI informant William O'Neal (played by Get Out co-star Lakeith Stanfield, who was also nominated) in late-1960s Chicago.

Kaluuya, who was previously nominated for an Oscar for his starring role in Get Out, brought a spirited presence to the stage while accepting the well-deserved award.

He started off by thanking God - "I can't be here without your guidance and protection", before acknowledging his mother ("you gave me your factory settings") and offering his praise for the man he played, Fred Hampton: "What a man, how blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed … When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend."

Daniel Kaluuya has been a hot favourite all awards season. Picture: Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images.

Kaluuya concluded by revealing his plans to party after the awards, urging everyone to "celebrate life" before dropping his hilarious "mum and dad" quip.

He added: "Thank you so much for showing me myself, and there's so much work to do. That's on everyone in this room. This ain't no single man job. I look at every single one of you. We've got work to do."

 

