Megan Fox. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International
Celebrity

Star’s unusual confession about her kids

12th Dec 2019 9:41 AM

FORMER Hollywood "it" girl Megan Fox has revealed she sends her three children to an "organic, sustainable, vegan school".

Fox, 33, has three sons, Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Noah Shannon, 7, with her husband Brian Austin Green.

In a rare red carpet appearance, the couple attended PUBG Mobile's #Fight4TheAmazon in California, where they spoke to People about parenting.

Fox, who rose to fame in Transformers more than a decade ago, said she felt it was important to teach her kids to be environmentally friendly.

Megan Fox has talked about her parenting. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
"We send them to an organic, sustainable, vegan school where they're seed-to-table, they plant their own food. They grow it, they harvest it and they take it to local restaurants to sell it, so they understand how all of that works," Fox said.

"I'm very specific about never harming animals.

"We don't step on ants. We don't do things like that.

"We don't rip flowers out of the ground because we think they're beautiful. I teach them that plants are sentient beings - they have feelings, thoughts and emotions - so that's what we're doing."

Fox, who lives a far more low-key life these days compared with when she was at the height of her fame, also said it was "really easy" to encourage her kids to be themselves.

"It's about releasing control, right? That's all it is," she said.

"It's allowing them to be who they are and relinquishing control because they were born to be who they are, and it's my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mould them into what I think they should be.

Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and director Michael Bay attend the premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen in Berlin on June 14, 2009. Picture: AP Photo/Maya Hitij
"It's being of that mindset of realising that they come as the teachers to us. We're here to keep them alive, but we're learning all the lessons from them."

Fox is in the middle of a career resurgence, having just finished shooting the comedy drama Big Gold Brick alongside Andy Garcia and Lucy Hale.

She also voices the lead part in the upcoming animation Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin alongside Gerard Butler and Kate Winslet as well as several other projects soon to be released.

