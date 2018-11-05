Start stretching for yoga-filled festival

NAMASTE: The first ever Noosa Yoga Festival is happening in Doonan on November 11.

YOGIS get ready because the inaugural Noosa Yoga Festival will be here this weekend.

Event organiser Belinda Sale has been practising the art form in Noosa for more than 40 years and said the festival is all about celebrating yoga and wellness.

"People have a lot going on in their life so I thought it would be nice to get all the yogis together,” she said.

"What I get out of it I hope other people can get out of it too.”

Ms Sales said it has been a great journey organising the event and there will a lot to see and do, including live music entertainment.

"There is eight leading local yogis presenting their experience and wisdom on various types of yoga, healing and meditation,” she said.

More than 20 market stalls will be there on the day offering original art, fashion, food, massages and more.

"To me the day is about creating peace and brining that together.”

The festival will be on Sunday, November 11 at The House With No Steps on Fellowship Drive in Doonan from 7am-5pm.

Tickets are $69, or four for the price of three at www.trybooking.com/

book/event?eid=429196

Caitlin Zerafa