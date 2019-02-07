State demands better recycling form councils

NOOSA is still looking to improve its landfill waste reduction levels as the State Government revealed Queensland generated nearly 11million tonnes of waste in 2017-18.

This was an increase of 1.1million tonnes compared to the previous year, the just released report Recycling and Waste in Queensland 2018 reveals.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the report demonstrated the urgency needed to improve Queensland's waste management.

"Alarmingly, more than 1.2million tonnes of waste was trucked over the border into Queensland in 2017-18.

"If you lined up all of these trucks, the line would stretch from Brisbane to past Mackay.

"This amount was about a 37 per cent increase - or more than 394,000 tonnes - compared to the previous financial year.

"The Palaszczuk Government is moving ahead with its comprehensive waste management strategy, which is underpinned by a waste levy that is proposed to begin on July 1 this year.

"This will stop the trucks and create incentives to divert waste away from landfill while encouraging more recycling and resource recovery initiatives.”

Ms Enoch said it was promising to see recycling rates increase, but there was still room for improvement.

"In 2017-18, Queenslanders increased their recycling effort for household and business wastes by 580,000 tonnes, resulting in close to five million tonnes of materials being diverted from landfill,” she said.

"However, we still recycle only 45 per cent of the waste we generate, which needs to change.”

Noosa's landfill waste diversion rate for 2017-18 was 41 per cent, down from 43.44 per cent the previous financial year.

Council waste manager Wayne Schafer said last August the rate of green waste collection was disappointing given the urban expansion of garden bin services only collected an extra 900 tonnes over the previous financial year.

"We collected nearly 4000 tonnes of green waste this year - there's probably another 5000 tonnes going to landfill. It's huge,” Mr Schafer said.

"Significant improvement is required from council and the Noosa community to reach the aspiration targets of zero net emissions and zero waste to landfill.”