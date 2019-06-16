State is still hooked on Noosa's shark nets

Sharks nets and drum lines are now back in place off Noosa.

DESPITE a petition advocating the removal of shark nets and lethal drum lines off Noosa, the State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to its control program, while funding trials for alternatives like drone patrols.

As protest group Actions for Dolphins continues to target Noosa as the next candidate for banning these nets, the Queensland Government has committed an additional $17.1 million over four years to its Shark Control Program in the state budget handed down this week.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the Government would be investing $1 million per year of this in research on new technologies.

"The Palaszczuk Government will always put the safety of human lives first,” Mr Furner said.

"I understand many people have strong views about shark control.

"We have listened to those views and have committed $1 million a year to trial alternatives that may be appropriate for Queensland.

He said the nets and drum lines have been operating since 1962 and there has only ever been one shark-related fatality at one of these beaches in all that time.

"That's an enviable record.

"Part of the extra funding will be spent to support research and trials of new technologies for reducing risk of shark attacks to swimmers and rolling out specific education and awareness programs,” Mr Furner said.

In 2018, AFD supporters took action against shark nets in the northern New South Wales coastal town of Ballina.

"We put up bus ads and a highway billboard, collected petition signatures, and hosted community stalls,” an AFD online petition website said.

"The campaign helped sway public opinion against the nets and they were removed soon after - saving hundreds of innocent marine animals from drowning.

"Can you help do the same in Noosa?”

AFD said Noosa is "home to more than 2000 square metres of shark netting”.

"Experts have concluded shark nets do not protect swimmers. Yet they come at a deadly cost,” AFD said.

"Since 2001, 26 dolphins, two whales, and 87 rays have been caught in Noosa's shark nets - many of them drowning to death.

"In 2017, a baby humpback whale was trapped in Noosa. It struggled for its life for hours, before finally breaking free. But it could easily have drowned.

"The nets are indiscriminate, killing hundreds of innocent marine animals every year.”

Abandoning the nets and lethal lines, according to AFD, would give free passage past Noosa to 30,000 humpbacks this season and help prevent "hundreds more entanglements of other marine species”.