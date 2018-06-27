Menu
Jack de Belin of the Blues runs into Cameron Munster.
Rugby League

Origin II tips: Fox League experts give their verdict

24th Jun 2018 11:54 AM

NSW is out to win the 2018 State of Origin series when they head to ANZ Stadium for game two on Sunday, while the Maroons need to win to save the series.

Here's who the Fox League experts think will prevail.

James Hooper

Fox Sports chief NRL reporter

Blues by 2

MoM: Boyd Cordner

 

Mark Gasnier

NSW legend

Blues by 8

MoM: Damien Cook

 

Matt Russell

Fox League commentator

Blues by 16

MoM: Tyson Frizell

 

Hannah Hollis

League Life host

Maroons by 6

MoM: Billy Slater

 

Ben Ikin

Queensland legend

Maroons by 8

MoM: Billy Slater

 

Andrew Voss

Fox League commentator

Blues by 2

MoM: James Tedesco

 

Warren Smith

Fox League commentator

Blues by 2

MoM: Boyd Cordner

 

Simon Brunsdon

Foxsports.com.au

Blues by 2

MoM: James Maloney

 

Mark St John

Foxsports.com.au

Blues by 8

MoM: James Maloney

 

John Dean

Foxsports.com.au

Blues by 8

MoM: Boyd Cordner

 

Joe McDonough

Foxsports.com.au

Maroons by 1

MoM: Cameron Munster

